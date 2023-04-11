The most awaited race

The great curiosity of the 2023 Formula 1 season, at least as regards the world calendar, is inevitably represented by the return of Las Vegas in the Circus program. No more racing in the car park of a casino, as happened in the early 1980s, but a real street circuit, built – in part – on the legendary ‘Strip’, the main street, the most famous and most glamorous of the city. The idea of ​​a GP to be held in the capital of sin and gambling has been teasing the Circus for years and it is no coincidence that it was F1 itself that took charge of organizing the event, contrary to what happens for all remaining races on the calendar.

On track in mid-November

As evidence of the central role that the Las Vegas GP plays in the future of the premier category of motorsport, it is enough to remember that a ten-year contract was stipulated between the parties. Even in the city that par excellence represents the emblem of leisure and entertainment, however, all that glitters does not seem to be gold. In fact, to allow Formula 1 single-seaters to race in the city they are inevitably major works are needed ranging from the creation of the necessary structures – above all the paddock – to the resurfacing of the roads. These operations, which are taking place in view of the tender scheduled for November 18, are generating various nuisances in the inhabitants of the Nevada metropolis.

Work and inconvenience

Clark County E District Commissioner Tick Segerblom spoke to the broadcaster KSNV, admitting theexistence of some discontent by the ‘locals’: “We’ve been signing for 10 years and honestly the first one is going to be the hardest because we’re learning how to do things including paving the road. (There are) some people who get upset about what happens – confirmed Segerblom – but once we get down to business, this is what we do best. And there’s no place in the world like Las Vegas to have a Formula 1 race“.

Huge economic return

Many slyly suggest that it might be theimpressive economic return that awaits us from the November event. In fact, the expected benefit should reach, according to estimates, the $1.3 billion. “I was told that every other F1 (Grand Prix) is actually a franchise where the local organization actually runs the race – concluded Segerblom – in this case, however, F1 did not want to franchise it. They are the ones who manage everything because they realized the great boom this event would have been”.