Worries

The problems ahead of the first edition of Las Vegas Grand Prix since 1982 have now been known: the element that has caused and is causing the most discussion was and is that relating to the times in which the sessions will be held, starting with the race, scheduled for the night in Las Vegas and with prohibitive temperatures. According to the weather forecast, it will in fact be difficult to attend tests with the thermometer indicating more than 10 degrees, and this aspect leads to real difficulties with regards to tire managementespecially on a street circuit.

Track ratings

Regardless of this aspect, there is another element that does not convince many professionals, many of whom evaluate the Las Vegas GP more as a show than a race weekend in itself. Specifically, this is related to the track layout, considered too easy and extremely conducive to overtaking, especially on the two long straights of the Strip, 800 meters long. In this regard, the comment which highlights a not difficult challenge for the pilots to face, also from a physicistwas Pedro de la Rosa.

That’s why it won’t be complex

The Spaniard, in F1 with some intervals from 1999 to 2012, is today an ambassador for Aston Martin. In the podcast F1 Nationthe 52-year-old highlighted the complexities inherent to temperatures and tire management, but also highlighted the characteristics of the track, which he said were not very demanding: “It’s intense for everyone – he explained, initially referring to the same climatic conditions and the program that includes the race on Saturday evening in the United States – but it’s actually not a problem because in Las Vegas there are many things that are easy for drivers. The temperature will be useful: i dehydration levels will be very low or non-existent. The cooler it is, the easier it is for the pilot, because there is more oxygen in the air. As a result, the heart rate drops and in Las Vegas there are long straights. In each of these you can take a breath and have time to drink something. There’s no need to stress out for a few seconds, so I think it will be an easy track for the riders.”