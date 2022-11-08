In Las Vegas there is already the air of Formula 1. In fact, a party was held at Ceasars Palace on Saturday to launch the Grand Prix scheduled for November 18, 2023. Fans – numerous – were able to see the cars on the Strip for the first time, with several drivers, including Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez , who took a test drive on a short track on the famous Boulevard.

There were also the leaders of Formula 1, including the president Stefano Domenicali: “We want to stay a long time“Said Domenicali. “It is with great emotion that we are here to celebrate this moment. This will be F1’s assertion in Las Vegas. We know that when you come here you have to do things big“.

Just warming up the strip 😎 @SChecoPerez pic.twitter.com/qSWTrwIZjT – Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 6, 2022

The party, which was therefore held a year before the race, was free and lasted 12 hours (from 11 in the morning to 11 in the evening). Several Formula 1 teams and drivers were present at this event which introduced the 2023 Grand Prix. Las Vegas will remain in Formula 1 until at least 2025: “The intention is to make it a permanent eventSaid Steve Hill, president and chief executive officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “It will be a spectacular race, which we want every year as Formula 1 wants to be here“.

There has been a lot of controversy over the grand prix and ticket prices. For a three-day pass, you’ll need at least $ 500 (to stand), but the figures go up to $ 10,000 for the best seats. The cost of overnight stays is also very high: spending 700 dollars a night could even be a cheap figure, considering that the alternatives are even more expensive (some hotels have fixed rooms at a thousand dollars per night). Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tried to justify the skyrocketing prices: “People are willing to pay from all over the world to come and see this event and will be staying all over the city. Each hotel has raised their room prices by 300-400%. It’s not that they are scamming people, but they have invested in this project too. Between the land and everything else, the investment is about half a billion dollars. This is an event that will forever change the landscape of Las Vegas sports environment, with an astronomical economic impact on the city“.