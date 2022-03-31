Formula 1 has formalized the presence in the 2023 calendar of a third race in the United States. The event will take place in the spectacular setting of Las Vegas, which will thus return to host the Circus after the two unsuccessful parentheses at the beginning of the 1980s, in the two-year period 1981-1982. The real great novelty of this GP in the ‘capital of sin’ is however represented by its temporal location. In fact, the race will take place on Saturday evening and not on Sunday, thus breaking a tradition that continued uninterrupted from the 1985 South African GP. Stefano Domenicali he also provided a first indication of what the possible departure time of the race will be.

Organizing a classic departure at three in the afternoon would be “a total mistake – for Domenicali, as reported by the site RaceFans.net – this is why we are flexible “. The plan of the manager from Imola is to have the GP run – whose organization will be entrusted to F1 itself – at 10pm on Saturday, Nevada time. In this way the race would maximize its potential from the point of view oftelevision audienceor. In fact, it would be six in the morning on Sunday in the United Kingdom, seven in Central Europe and 13 again on Sunday in Beijing. “We are proving that now is the right time to have the best show in this context. I don’t see any problem with that. In terms of timing also for Europe the departure time we have decided, the 22 on a Saturday night [a Las Vegas], it’s perfect, because that audience will also be connected“.