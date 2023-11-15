Las Vegas, will it be roulette?

The Las Vegas GP will be an unknown for everyone: in Nevada we will go practically in the dark, only with the experience given by the simulator. On a practical level, teams and drivers will have to use every second of free practice to get used to the circuit and a climate that is expected to be harsh. The cold will be the biggest threatbecause then – in a cascade – big problems could arise, also related to security.

Chandhok’s words

According to Karun Chandhok, the low temperatures in Nevada (a race of less than 10 degrees is expected) will be a risk factor that should not be underestimated: “I think coming to a new track is always exciting“, these are the words of the former F1 driver. “There are always unknowns, we don’t know what the track surface will be like and what the curbs will be like. But here I think there is one more trap for everyone, namely the temperature“.

“There are parts where you reach top speeds just lower than Monza, and even higher than Spa. There will be very, very high speeds. There is a stretch of around 1.9 km which you travel at full throttle, exceeding 350 km/h and there is a lot of cold air hitting the brakes. Then when the riders get to the end of the straight and slow down, with cold brakes and cold tyres, it will be really difficult. I foresee some red flags in qualifying and the race“.

The dangers of cold temperatures

Pirelli brings the softest tires in the range to Las Vegas: according to the Milanese company, the tire pressures are specifically designed to allow the best performance even on a cold track. But doubts remain, because with 18 inch tires Formula 1 has never been tested in similar conditions, also considering that it runs at night and therefore there isn’t even the sun to warm the asphalt. On a cold track, the tires will be colder and will have less grip: a significant problem for normal things, let alone on a city circuit, with non-existent escape routes, nearby walls and what’s more, hyper-fast. What could go wrong?