Las Vegas is one of the largest tourist places in the world, as few cities have dared to imitate the way of life in which spending on gambling is part of everyday life, and of course, it also has its monuments such as the recently inaugurated Sphere. And now that the Twitchconit seems that Xbox wants to show happiness for the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

What makes this arena unique is the fact that advertisements of all kinds can be projected, and that leads us to the fact that its spherical shape has been perfect with a commercial by Microsoft with its well-known X logo. This is something that has surprised fans through social networks, as photos and videos were taken of how this revelation takes the visions in the middle of the city of betting.

The views tonight at the TwitchCon Xbox Mixer featuring the Vegas Sphere #Starfield 🚀 🤩 pic.twitter.com/M41PRSks5T — Cami 🔙 @ TwitchCon (@CAMIF0RNIAA) October 20, 2023

Xbox + The sphere…it had to happen. pic.twitter.com/N2g3pwyT01 — Sean Morgan (@SeanMorgan21) October 20, 2023

This advertising is part of the campaign Power Your Dreams of Xboxsince now the company will focus on continuing to share experiences with players, with the help of more titles that join its catalog, including many of Activision Blizzard. However, we must take into account that this year some like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III They are still in deals to have certain exclusivities.

In news related to Xbox, Phil Spencer has announced the plans they have with what they have acquired, this in response to the doubt of some players who fear all the purchased brands have become exclusive to the company. Everything has been answered through an official podcast of the brand, in which a casual but also serious conversation has been had about the topic at hand.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is that in the videos the sphere looks very good with the projection of the logo, and it gives us the impression that the brand is going through a totally new stage. Let’s hope that with the purchase of Activision Blizzard things take an interesting turn.