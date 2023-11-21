The most expensive manhole in the world

The Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur was rightly furious on Thursday evening in Las Vegas over what happened to Carlos Sainz’s SF-23, destroyed by the lifting of a manhole which had already broken the chassis of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine. The number one on the wall of the Maranello Scuderia underlined that no one came to apologize for an episode that was certainly not edifying, although it was certainly not the first time in the history of the Circus (the manhole covers have caused problems in many other city tracks such as Monaco and Baku, but also on permanent circuits such as Sepang in Malaysia).

Ferrari thus blamelessly found itself having to face a double insult, both sporting and financial. Carlos Sainz, in fact, had to move back ten positions on the starting grid due to the introduction of the third heat of the season beyond the two allowed by the regulations. The Scuderia di Maranello, then, will not be able to avoid including the damages reported in the budget cap. Passing over a raised manhole is therefore equated to an accident, as in the case of stepping back onto the starting grid, the regulation does not provide for any exceptions even on an economic level.

Today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport reports the ‘mechanic’s bill’ and it is salty to say the least: “Heavy damage affected the chassis, the combustion engine, the oil pump, the battery, the control unit. A loss not only from a technical point of view, but also from a sporting and economic point of view, given that the bill will not be less than two million eurosstrategic figure under budget cap regime”. An absurdity at a regulatory level, which will have to be addressed by the F1 Commission to try not to be decisive for a team when the latter is totally blameless in relation to what happened as in the case of Carlos Sainz and Ferrari.