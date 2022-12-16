The cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix for the 2023 season has reduced the total number of races on the calendar from 24 to 23, all pending potential announcements at the circuit that could replace Shanghai. In any case, among the confirmed tenders there will be the absolute novelty of vegas, returning to the world championship for the first time since 1982 as one of the three events scheduled in the United States. However, the weekend, with the race unusually scheduled for Saturday 24 November, is causing discussion less than a year before the event.

What is shocking, in fact, is the exorbitant cost of tickets to be able to watch the tests and the race strictly at night, given that spectators will only be able to purchase packages valid for the three days. Those who will attend the sessions, at least as regards the single subscription Hospitalitythey will in fact have to pay out quotas starting at $500up to a monster figure of 8000 dollars.

However, if you exclude the other offers relating to hotels located near the Strips (even more expensive than those of the grandstands), despite these conditions the number of requests for the purchase of coupons went beyond the expected. Confirmation came directly from Renee Wilmmanaging director of the Las Vegas GP, who also underlined how not a large number of tickets were made available for “a high number of pre-subscriptions”. Surprising also the comment of Tom ReegCEO of the casino company Caesars Entertainment: “Demand for this particular event is gone well beyond our expectations“.