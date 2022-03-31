It was the year 2017 and F1 officially registered the purchase by the American Liberty Media who went to take over the reins of the world-famous Circus ‘snatching’ them from Bernie Ecclestone’s CVC. At the press conference then a kind of game was held. The pilots were asked what they would like. Daniel Ricciardo (then Red Bull driver) had no doubts: “A race in Las Vegas”, arousing the laughter of those present, including Sebastian Vettel, sitting on his left. Lewis Hamilton, to his right, put it like this: “A race in Miami”, turning to a pleased Ricciardo adding “It wouldn’t be bad huh?”.

When Ricciardo, Hamilton and Alonso were asked what they wanted from F1’s new American owners in 2017 👀🔮 pic.twitter.com/yNG5q8we0y – ESPN F1 (@ ESPNF1) March 31, 2022

The humorous atmosphere created inside the press room was ‘broken’ by a disconsolate Fernando Alonso, ready to face the third consecutive year as a McLaren driver, a team that was equipped from 2015 to 2017 by Honda power units far from current performance. “I would like the same engines for everyone“Alonso said, with Hamilton ready to answer him: “I disagree with this proposal”. Five years have passed since that press conference and Ricciardo and Hamilton’s wishes have been granted. In just over a month it will take place in Miami and in 2023 the Circus will return to Las Vegas after more than 40 years. On paper, Fernando Alonso’s wish was also to be realized in this 2022. The freezing of the development of power units until 2025 had the intention of blocking a balanced status between Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes and Renault for four years in terms of performance of the thrusters. In Miami and Las Vegas we will race for sure, on the fact that the engines are the same for everyone, however, doubts remain.