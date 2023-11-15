The paddock changes name

There is great anticipation around the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas, certainly a special race within the world calendar, designed to provide the local and international public with a great spectacle in a completely unusual scenario for the queen category of motor racing.

On a sporting level, the championship has already awarded its trophies up for grabs, won well in advance by Max Verstappen and Red Bull Honda, an additional reason for drivers and teams to face the third American race with a spirit of relaxation and fun.

As told in today’s edition of Corriere dello Sportthere is a curiosity, namely the change of name of the paddock, which will be called ‘Pit Building’. The reason is soon explained: “That name brings back one of the most painful, tragic moments experienced by the city and from all over the United States: it was 2017 when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd defenseless man who was attending a music festival, killing 60 people and injuring 867, before committing suicide.”

Prices plummet

The return of Formula 1 to Las Vegas after 41 years had caused the prices of stays and tickets to skyrocket during pre-sales, but the performance of the world championship, with the dominance of the Verstappen-Red Bull duo, has drastically reduced the numbers.

Again according to the Roman newspaper, tickets have gone from an average cost of 2000 dollars – and peaks of 3365 – to the current 1267 for the race alone and 2316 for the three days, for a estimated cut of 60%. Great initiatives for the opening ceremony: all 20 pilots will be there, with John Legend and Cirque du Soleil, with 100 lasers and fireworks ready to entertain the 30 thousand present.