Not even the time for Formula 1 to put behind the first race in history held in Miami which is already looking to the future of the category in the United States. It is now more than established that the Circus in recent years has finally managed to dispel the United States taboo, managing to break into the hearts of the American public . This happened mainly thanks to the television series Drive to Survive, produced by Netflix, but not only. Thus, after the now traditional Austin race and the Miami appointment, introduced this season, next year the stars and stripes F1 will triple, with the highly anticipated return to the calendar of Las Vegas. No more circuits built in hotel car parks, as happened with the Caesars Palace race in the early 1980s, but a city track that will also cross the legendary ‘Strip’.

The fact that in Nevada they are doing things seriously is testified by the figures that the ‘city of sin’ is allocating to be able to welcome Formula 1 among its casinos. According to what was revealed by the local newspaper Las Vegas Review-Journal in fact, the board of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority – the Las Vegas tourism body, to put it mildly – has allocated 19.5 million dollars to invest over the next three years to sponsor the Formula 1 races in the city. This is $ 6.5 million a year. In recent days it has emerged that even Liberty Media, the company that owns the F1, is investing heavily in the Las Vegas event. Liberty Media Corp. has in fact announced its intention to raise around 240 million dollars for an unspecified property near the Strip in which to set up the garage and paddock complex. Numbers that testify very well how, overseas, F1 is becoming an increasingly large and profitable business.