Juarez City.- The project to expand Las Torres Avenue will be carried out either with the support or without the support of the State Government, assured the mayor, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

He said that if there is no response this year, the plan will be included in the 2025 Municipal Expenditure Budget.

“That is a commitment that we have already made and that we have to carry out as a municipal government; Now if we achieve coordination, I will make an appointment with the Secretary of Public Works; If we achieve coordination with the State and the support of the State it would be great, that would allow us to do even more work,” he stated.

“We have to get it out and it will be budgeted by the municipal government in 2025, the amount will depend, the amount of what we budget will depend on whether or not we achieve coordination with the State.”

The project consists of building an overpass on Las Torres Avenue under the Independencia Libramiento and widening three outbound lanes and three return lanes from there to Leonardo Solís Barraza Street, explained the director of the Municipal Research and Planning Institute (IMIP). ), Roberto Mora Palacios.

“What is intended on De las Torres Avenue is to go under it, but also expand the avenue with the same section to reach Solís Barraza, which is one of the largest avenues in this area of ​​the city; also continue with the roads; Right now they are working on the complete project,” he indicated.

The estimated investment for this work is 300 million pesos, previously declared Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

