ISTANBUL — As the volleyball match drew to a close, thousands of fans watching on giant screens in an Istanbul park rose to their feet and fell silent. The ball went up, a Turkish player set up the shot and her teammate finished off. Their Italian opponents blocked the shot, but kicked the ball out of bounds, giving the Turks the win. The crowd erupted in chants of “Türkiye! Türkiye! Türkiye!”.

The September 1 victory of Turkey’s women’s national volleyball team in the semifinal of the Women’s European Volleyball Championship was the latest conquest for the country’s most successful sports team, a record that has made it a rare source of national pride.

While some ultra-conservatives have attacked the women as an affront to Islamic values, their followers hail them as role models of female empowerment in a country where many women feel they have yet to achieve social equality.

And the team’s successes are a bright spot for Turks battling skyrocketing inflation, political polarization and a slow recovery from devastating February earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people. Affectionately known as “the Sultanas of the Net,” the team won the Volleyball Nations League championship in July in Arlington, Texas, and became the highest-ranked women’s national team in the world.according to the FIVB, the international governing body of the sport.

On September 3, the team faced Serbia in the final match of the European championship in Brussels and won 3-2.

Although its population is predominantly Muslim, Turkey was founded in 1923 by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, its first President, as a secular state. Much of Turkish politics revolves around struggles between those who cherish the country’s secular heritage and those who push to expand the role of Islam in public life. In this last camp is President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The players do not cover their hair or wear clothing that conceals their bodies, as most devout Muslim women do. They wear the standard uniform of shorts and tank tops. Some sport tattoos. Top scorer Melissa Vargas has played around with hair dyed electric blue or platinum blonde, with a blue streak above her ear.

“As Turkish women, we try to be role models for future generations, illuminating the path that Ataturk showed”one player, Zehra Gunes, told Turkish journalists.

Another player, Ebrar Karakurt, received hateful and homophobic messages after posting photos of herself in affectionate poses with other women on social media.

But the disputes have not affected the popularity of women’s volleyball in the country.

Neslihan Demir, who retired from the team in 2017, recalled meeting a family who asked if their 9-year-old daughter could become Sultana de la Red.

“Start immediately,” he told them.

BEN HUBBARD AND GULSIN HARMAN. THE NEW YORK TIMES