With a powerful business and entrepreneurial ecosystem, full of synergies with investment agents and the promotion of the Public Administration, Las Rozas has positioned itself in a very short time on the international map of the most innovative cities. It has a very ambitious strategy, led by its mayor José de la Uz, and managed by Las Rozas Innova, a Public Company for Innovation and Technological Development, which has made the city worthy of national and international awards and recognition.

With the help of Las Rozas Innova, it has become a hive of activities, projects and technological events that attract companies, entrepreneurs, universities and talent. In addition, it has demonstrated its ability to test, promote and integrate innovative and technological solutions in the city and its services, leading the transformation in all areas and increasing the competitiveness of its business fabric, while attracting high added value projects.

Las Rozas has a great quality of life, educational, leisure, sports and nature offerings. A modern city full of opportunities to live, undertake and invest. All of this is the result of a ten-year strategy, focused on technological development and the promotion of the business and entrepreneurial ecosystem, whose governance is in Las Rozas Innova -in coordination with all municipal areas- and which is based on:

Public-private collaboration

to integrate innovative solutions in Public Administration, promoting the development of innovation









in the private sector with open innovation challenges, Govtech initiatives and Public Procurement of Innovation projects.

Ecosystem connection

Las Rozas Innova works as a platform to attract and connect companies, entrepreneurs, investors, academics, researchers and the Public Administration to improve their competitiveness and generate opportunities and synergies.

Hub Las Rozas Innova

It is the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and headquarters of Las Rozas Innova. It currently houses 50 companies and more than 200 users, providing personalized services to technology startups to help them grow and consolidate in their ecosystem.

European R&D projects

With the help of Las Rozas Innova, the city is participating in 11 consortia of the European Commission that attract innovation and technology to the city, such as the Raptor Project, in which the city is the scene of the application of Artificial Intelligence to analyze the safety and accessibility of all its zebra crossings.

International alliances

Signing of agreements such as the one made with Taipei Computer Association to promote cooperation with Taiwan’s technological ecosystem.

Talent

The city, leader in Spain in digital employment growth in the last decade in Spain, is home to events, forums, conferences and activities such as the CTO Summit, the Investment Attraction Forum of the Community of Madrid or the Intelligent Community Forum 2025 to attract and retain technological talent. It has an extensive reskilling training program, soft skills and bootcamps, as well as programs to support entrepreneurship and connection with the local ecosystem to facilitate the recruitment of talent.

Networking

Las Rozas is the headquarters of the IoT Cluster of the Community of Madrid, an active network of more than twenty companies connected to promote the digitalization of the region with the most advanced technology.

Las Rozas chairs the Spanish Network of Smart Cities, a network of more than 150 cities that share experiences in the application of technology in their territories and public services. In addition, it has created, together with the cities in its surroundings – Majadahonda, Pozuelo and Boadilla del Monte – the Madrid Oeste Tecnológico (MOT) project: the connection of ecosystems in a Smart Metropolitan Area.

MOT is a member of the European Regional Pact for Skills. It also participates in the Intelligent Cities Challenge, the Civitas Network, EIT Urban Mobility, the Procura + Network and the Innpulso Network of the Ministry of Science and Innovation.

In 2024 it will reach its lowest unemployment rate since records began: 4.38%. according to INE data, positioning itself in the top 5 of the cities with the least unemployment in Spain

Technology for the city

Las Rozas has been able to incorporate technology to improve the management and control of the city and its services. An example of this is the City Platform in which data from the city’s sensors and meters and a Digital Twin of Mobility are already being integrated; the Energy Efficiency Plan with which they are installing solar panels in all buildings in the city (30 buildings including schools, senior centers, health centers, or libraries), the Intelligent and Digitalized Irrigation (allows a saving of 40% ), the Municipal Network of Chargers for electric vehicles (41 charging points in municipal parking lots), or the digitization plan of the Administration itself with more than 300 telematic procedures and a Chatbot with generative AI for the online attention.

Sustainability and efficiency

Las Rozas has distinguished itself in the last decade for its efforts to achieve climate neutrality in 2030. It has managed to reduce the municipality’s carbon footprint by 60% thanks to technology and with sustainable mobility measures, isolation and centralized management. the air conditioning of municipal buildings, the renovation to more efficient boilers; the transformation to LED of all the city’s lights and large tree plantations.

As a result, Las Rozas has established itself as a city full of opportunities, where its commitment to innovation and talent, added to an exceptional quality of life, make it an ideal destination to invest, undertake and reside.