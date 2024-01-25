In an exciting confrontation that promises to shake up La Liga, Las Palmas prepares to host Real Madrid in a duel that places both teams in enviable positions. While the meringues are closely chasing the leader, just one point behind, Las Palmas is firmly in eighth position, with 31 points and the possibility of getting closer to the European positions.
Where is Las Palmas vs Real Madrid played?
Date: Saturday January 27
Place: Las Palmas, Spain
Stadium: Gran Canaria Stadium
Hour: 4:15 p.m. (Spain), 12:15 p.m. (Argentina), 9:15 a.m. (Mexico)
Referee: César Soto Grado
VAR: Eduardo Prieto Iglesias
How can you watch Las Palmas vs Real Madrid on television in Spain?
Movistar La Liga
How can you watch Las Palmas vs Real Madrid on television in Mexico?
HBO Max
How can you watch Las Palmas vs Real Madrid on television in Argentina?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Las Palmas vs Real Madrid on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Almeria
|
3-2V
|
The league
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
4-2D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Barcelona
|
4-1V
|
Super Cup
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
5-3V
|
Super Cup
|
Arandina
|
1-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Vallecano Ray
|
0-2V
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
3-0V
|
The league
|
Tenerife
|
2-0 D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Barcelona
|
1-2D
|
The league
|
Athletic
|
1-0 D
|
The league
Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao and Alaba with torn cruciate ligaments, Lucas Vázquez with a thigh injury.
The Palms: Sinkgraven (virus), Araújo (sanctioned), Saúl Coco and Mufulu (international commitment)
The Palms: Vallés, Suárez, Coco, Mármol, Cardona, Marvin Park, Muñoz, Perrone, Rodrigíguez, Munir el Haddadi, Marc Cardona.
real Madrid: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudïger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouaméni, Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Brahim, Vinicius.
Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid
