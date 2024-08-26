He real Madrid is preparing for its third match in the 2024/25 season, and to do so it will have to travel to one of the islands, in this case to Gran Canaria, to play the match.
This Thursday, August 29, Las Palmas host Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria Stadium on matchday three of LaLiga 2024/25. Las Palmas are looking to bounce back after a 2-1 defeat to Leganés, while Real Madrid are in good form after beating Valladolid 3-0. The Whites start as favourites with their attack led by Vinícius and Rodrygo, although Las Palmas will try to take advantage of the support of their fans to spring a surprise. A duel with history that promises emotions on the island.
City: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
Date: August 29
Schedule: 21:30 (Spain), 16:30 (Argentina), 13:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Gran Canaria Stadium
Referee: Mateo Busquets Ferrer
VAR: Adrian Cordero Vega
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ La Liga. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Valladolid
|
3-0 V
|
La Liga
|
Majorca
|
1-1 E
|
La Liga
|
Atalanta
|
2-0 V
|
European Super Cup
|
Chelsea
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Barcelona
|
1-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Leganes
|
2-1 D
|
La Liga
|
Seville
|
2-2 E
|
La Liga
|
Liverpool
|
0-0 and
|
Friendly
|
Tamaraceite
|
1-0 V
|
Friendly
|
South Yaiza Union
|
4-0 V
|
Friendly
Real Madrid head into the clash with Las Palmas in positive form after a solid 3-0 win over Valladolid. Under Carlo Ancelotti, the Whites have displayed a strong attacking game, with Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo standing out. Although they have had some absences in defence, the team has managed to maintain solidity in their back line and in midfield with Tchouaméni in great form.
Madrid have also shown greater cohesion in attack, which has allowed for a constant flow of scoring opportunities. With a squad full of talent and experience, the team will look to continue their good form in La Liga, where they are serious candidates for the title. However, they must continue to fine-tune details in defence to avoid surprises against a Las Palmas that will look to be dangerous at home.
Las Palmas come into the match against Real Madrid with a bitter taste in their mouth after their recent 2-1 defeat to Leganés. The Canary Island side have shown glimpses of good football, but they still lack the attacking force to take advantage of their opportunities. Despite this, they have proven to be competitive and capable of making things difficult for their rivals, especially at home, where their fans will be a key factor.
Paulo Pezzolano’s team will look to adjust their defensive scheme, as they have shown vulnerabilities in recent matches. Their challenge will be to stop Real Madrid’s powerful attack while trying to create danger on the counterattack, relying on their organization and sacrifice.
real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Fran García, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Brahím, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Mbappé
Las Palmas: Jasper Cillessen, Mika Marble, Scott McKenna, Alex Munoz, Alex Suarez, Kirian, Javi Munoz, A. Moleiro, Sandro, Marvin Park, Oliver Mcburnie
Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid. The 1-2 prediction in favour of Real Madrid is based on their superior offensive ability and the good form of key players such as Vinícius, Mbappé and Rodrygo. Las Palmas, despite being a competitive team, have shown defensive weaknesses that Madrid can take advantage of. In addition, the Whites arrive after a solid victory, while Las Palmas are coming off a defeat. Although the Canaries could make the most of their home advantage and score, Real Madrid’s individual quality tips the balance in their favour in this tight scoreline.
More news about LaLiga
#Las #Palmas #Real #Madrid #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply