In the first confrontation of the year for the culés, Las Palmas and FC Barcelona prepare for an exciting clash in the Canary Islands on January 4 at 9:30 p.m. With Barcelona eager to consolidate their position in the table, and Las Palmas looking to surprise at home, this match promises to be a fascinating test of skills and strategies:
In which stadium is Las Palmas vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Las Palmas, Spain
Stadium: Gran Canaria Stadium
Date: Thursday, January 4
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 5:30 p.m. in Argentina and 2:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Las Palmas vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Movistar La Liga
How can you watch Las Palmas vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
ESPN
How can you watch Las Palmas vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue To Go
How can you watch Las Palmas vs FC Barcelona on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic
|
1-0 D
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
0-1V
|
The league
|
Tudelano
|
1-2V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Getafe
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
America
|
3-2D
|
Friendly
|
Almeria
|
3-2V
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Antwerp
|
3-2D
|
UCL
|
Girona
|
2-4D
|
The league
The casualties that come for this Barça are due to the national team break, the first, that of Ter Stegen due to back problems and the most worrying that of Gavi, who injured his knee against Georgia. Added to these casualties are those of Iñigo Martínez who has a femoral biceps injury and Marcos Alonso who suffers from foot problems. Pedri is a doubt.
The Palms: Vallés, Suárez, Coco, Mármol, Cardona, Marvin Park, Muñoz, Perrone, Rodrigíguez, Munir el Haddadi, Marc Cardona.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Joao Cancelo; De Jong, Sergi Roberto, Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Félix
Las Palmas 1-2 Barcelona
