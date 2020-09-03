The race of Tana in Las Palmas, who also knows if as an elite footballer, it has ended abruptly. As the Gran Canaria entity itself has just announced, the Board of directors The club agreed yesterday, “unanimously”, to terminate the contract that bound him to the footballer until June 30, 2023.

This dismissal “of a disciplinary nature” occurs after the opening of a file on the footballer for non-sporting reasons. In any case, the allegations presented by Tana and its legal advisers.

It was also learned that, to justify the opening of said file, the UD itself hired the services of a private detective to follow the steps of Tana and offer the pertinent reasons to do without it, as it finally happened. Tana remained detached from the team’s work dynamics and, in fact, hadn’t even worked out with his teammates this preseason.

Upon his return to the island from his assignment to China in the winter market, Tana never adapted. In fact, shortly after arriving, he showed up in poor condition for training at the Sport City and had to return home. He himself was in charge of showing during the confinement his efforts to regain his form, but after returning to the competition he barely counted for Mel, who welcomes his disposal with more than good eyes.

Now this dossier beheaded his future in Las Palmas. “No one will take away the joy of playing football in my hometown team,” he said in ACE when the team returned to activity after the break. He was wrong.