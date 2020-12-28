UD Las Palmas can breathe easy on their return to work, after this short winter break, since all the players under Pepe Mel’s orders have undergone the relevant PCR protocol before returning to activity giving all of them negative result. Thus, without major setbacks, the Madrid coach he hopes to recover troops such as Sergio Araujo, Ale Díez, Sergio Ruiz or Aythami during this week to be able to prepare with guarantees for Sunday’s match against the leader of the category, Espanyol.

It is no small news that no yellow player has returned from vacation without being affected by a virus, since there was some concern from the coaching staff as Mel himself stated before the break, acknowledging that “It is proven that Covid-19 is as if you tear your meniscus. It leaves you out for a month and a half and then those who have had it go through a lot of muscle problems. It is a serious injury for an athlete. Here now we have them super controlled; thank God we have very little impact. Then in travel we are in a bubble and we cannot go anywhere, or leave the hotel. I worry about Christmas because we will get out of that professional protection that we have. “

Some statements that were also joined by the president of the entity, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, hinting that Sergio Araujo’s muscular problems During this first round, they could have their origin in Covid-19. “We have the case (Covid19) in our staff of Sergio Araujo. First he is injured from one thing; but he recovers and is injured from another. And then another … We hope you come back next Monday and see the light. May he no longer relapse and may he leave the Covid19 disasters behind. “

Therefore, if no misfortune or strange circumstance occurs, It should be a week of good news for Pepe Mel by regaining much of the spine of his team for one of the most demanding appointments on the calendar.