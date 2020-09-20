It seems that time does not pass by UD Las Palmas and Fuenlabrada. The Gran Canaria, dull in Leganés, returned to the island after losing 1-0 in Butarque with the feeling that there is still a lot of work ahead, as befits a team that, before starting the course, barely had a friendly match (1-3 in Tenerife), because the club does not even count it as such the one that took place in the Ciudad Deportiva against San Mateo, from the Third Division. Meanwhile, the formation of the Madrid periphery began the course by defeating Lugo 2-0 and showing itself, as Pepe Mel admitted yesterday, as the solid team that always was last year.

Not even a litany problems of the past year are repeated in Las Palmas. Physical problems again grip Pepe Mel, who have injured Cardona, central, and Fabio, midfielder. While, Javi Castellano is still battling against COVID-19. They are not the only casualties, as Aythami is sanctioned and Cedrés will not have a record, as Mel himself explained yesterday, “until there are some exits”, which represents a new organizational mess in the yellow offices.

Sergio Ruiz does not have any physical problems, as his own coach announced, so he will repeat with Loiodice in the double pivot except last minute surprise. Escorting them will be Curbelo and Suárez, while, for the moment, the owners of the laterals point to being Lemos and Dani Castellano. In attack, Araujo will have his first minutes in the league after having left COVID-19 behind, but his lack of rhythm gives him more options for Espiau to be the reference in Mel’s 4-2-3-1 classic. Behind, the presence of Rober and Benito seems certain, while Kirian’s good feelings also give him the title vitola after his lack of prominence last year.

Fuenlabrada, for their part, travels to Las Palmas with the wind in their favor after their good victory against Lugo. They already say it, “starting on the right foot helps to ward off ghosts” and there are very few of those in Torres. The only doubt that could exist in the azulón team lives up front and is that Fuenlabrada continues without a ‘nine’ of reference. However, young Tahiru already responded to Lugo and in this duel he has a new opportunity to extend his Hollywood story one more week.

Continuing with the names, today The Madrid youth squad could debut as a starter Feuillassier after counting minutes last day. They expect a lot in the Torres of this extreme that Zidane mentioned a great number of times with the first team. On the other hand, it becomes difficult to imagine that Kanté, Pinchi and Diéguez, who need a little more filming, leave the game.