Las Palmas: The Mirandés stopped the streak of three victories for the island team. A few category wins given the rivals (Espanyol, Mallorca and Leganés) and which have helped him Let Mel’s team take a closer look at the playoff zone: five points separate him from the sixth classified, who will want to hunt down sooner rather than later. For today, Mel recovers a key player such as Álvaro Lemos. Kirian, Raúl Fernández and Cedrés are injured and Jesé is not yet available. Instead, Mujica could play his first minutes.

As to follow: Sergio Araujo. Immovable as a peep-peep spearhead. Quality, self-confidence, and a lot of punch when it reaches regularity. He has not wetted for two games but is able to appear when least expected