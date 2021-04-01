Finally. That’s what they will think right now in the Las Palmas dressing room, which ended up living the dream match against an inoperative CD Lugo, That started out very well but ended from bad to worse. It happens that the Gran Canaria team, which ended up overwhelming their rival, he found himself again, Jesé and Araujo scored, Rober made a double … On the way, almost decisively alienated who could well have been a direct rival for permanence, that in any case it might seem like a small thing for the hosts of Pepe Mel. For its part, CD Lugo continues without taking advantage of the arrival of Sampedro, and the descent, like a bad melody, lurks ever closer and very strong.

Like they were fireworks Las Palmas started with all the energy possible. In fact, not two minutes of play had been played when Curbelo threatened Cantero, but his shot went wide. Nor is it that Lugo, who very soon assumed control of the party, was impatient. Not only for sensations, but for the score. It happens that, in the fifth minute, a very dangerous foul by Lemos also cost the Las Palmas side a yellow card. It was thrown by Hugo Rama in an exquisite way, how exquisite was Juanpe’s accurate header, alone, to make it 1-0.

Looked like the UD entangled in the spider web raised by the Galician formation, to which undoubtedly the rhythm of the game so locked like the one that was being seen in the Gran Canaria Stadium. With the island team still looking north, Jesé’s unchecking ended in a clear Torres penalty, which Sagués Oscoz swallowed and which the VAR finished helping him digest before Jesé himself made it 1-1, in which it also meant his first goal in this second stage with the Las Palmas shirt.

With the match tied, the inflammation was lowered, appearing an anodyne game, as if the duel had to start for the third time in just a quarter of an hour. So what Appiah, in the 25th minute, was filled with the ball after an impressive ride of 60-70 meters That could well have cost Pepe Mel’s hosts a serious displeasure, as suffering in defense as ever.

It was a classic Second Division game: bland, without occasions, where it is more important to take advantage of the rival’s failure than to do it with the proper success. As if it were an alarm clock, An Araujo start in the 35th minute led to a runaway Benito, whose death pass ended up on Maikel Mesa’s right boot, who ran into Cantero before Rober shot at pleasure to make it 2-1.

The happy smiles returned to the faces of the Las Palmas footballers, who went to rest with the duel almost sentenced after the 3-1 signed by Araujo, who did not waste, in the 1×1 with the rival goalkeeper, the delight of Sergio Ruiz, nor that he had sent him a blown kiss in the form of definitive assistance after recovering the ball.

45 minutes later, Las Palmas found a panorama more than dreamed of. The game could not be more expensive and on top of that his goals were shared equally between his trident, difficult to match in the category. She left the locker room ready to engulf her rival, and boy did she. Just five minutes after the game resumed, Ruiz slammed the ball off the crossbar after a perfect pass from Lemos. The yellow team was still hitting, and five later Jesé did not double because of Cantero’s expertise, who could do nothing before the death pass that the Gran Canaria attacker, a tremendous display of his power, gave to Rober in the 58th minute so that the Betis youth squad could finish clasping the duel with the final 4-1. He has already scored seven goals, top scorer for the Gran Canaria team.

The incontestable local dominance could go to more in the absence of 20 minutes, but the VAR annulled a goal by Sergio Ruiz by a previous hand of the Cantabrian midfielder, again the best of yours. In any case, the game was already more than decided, although Lugo was close to getting into it when Gerard Valentín made it 4-2, later canceled by VAR for a previous hand. Undoubtedly, technology had extra work tonight, so necessary always, so incomprehensible its use at times.

To round off the night Rober showed that COVID-19 and its aftermath are nothing more than an anecdote. After a perfect match, he made it 5-1, a hat trick for the serve on 88 ‘, and a vindictive Aridai, decisive collaborator in the previous goal, made his, set and match, 60 seconds later.

This win leaves Sampedro very touched, while Las Palmas is believed, at least tonight, that the playoffs are more than an optical illusion. With Jesé at this level everything is possible in the island team, always so punished for an improper irregularity of so much talent and, of course, incompatible with something more than begging to stay. Tonight he had his perfect match. Impossible any attempt to refute for the Lugo team.