Pepe Mel only introduces a change with respect to the triumph harvested in the Fernando Torres.

Jonathan Silva will be central and Javi Castellano will have rest. The rest of the line-up, completely identical to that of the previous day. Pejiño, who is on a roll, will be the starter again. Above, Mujica and Jesé.

ONCE DE LAS PALMAS: Álex Domínguez; Lemos, Álex Xuárez, Jonathan Silva, Curbelo; Pejiño, Rivera, Sergio Ruiz, Araujo; Mujica and Jesé.