After two defeats in League and Cup against Fuenlabrada and draw in Oviedo, the Majorca chain three games without winning, an unexpected balance for one of the coconuts of the category. And more according to the trajectory of the vermilion team, which had conceded two goals before these last three games, in which it has received seven (follow the game live on AS.com).

Recover sensations and add the three points has become a priority for locals who see how, despite their excellent numbers in the first round, it is impossible to distance at the top of the table.

To try to achieve it, Luis Garcia may have more effective, although those fresh from the injury are found among cotton wool, as are the cases of Valjent, Raíllo, Oliván and Dani Rodríguez.

The yellows arrive with the illusion of getting your first win away from home and they want to repeat surprise, after beating the Spanish in Gran Canaria, with a prestige victory based on the strong pressure in the opponent’s ball exit and defensive solidity.

If the cat was taken to the water, the visitors would start the second round looking optimistically toward the playoff spots.

Party keys

Goals conceded

Mallorca (the least thrashed team in the category, 9) conceded seven in the last three games and Las Palmas (one of the most received, 25) left a clean sheet against Espanyol.

Aces to follow

Abdon

He’s on a roll. He is the vermilion top scorer with five goals in the League and two in the Cup.

Rober

He is the top yellow gunner, with five goals, and also has two assists.