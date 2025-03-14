































































































The encounter Las Palmas – Deportivo Alavés from LaLiga EA Sports, which is disputed in Gran Canaria to the 21:00 hours can be seen live through

EITB1, TV Canaria, Gol Play, Dazn, Dazn LaLiga, LaLiga Tv Bar, Golstadium Premium, Golstadium

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Las Palmas – Deportivo Alavés

Classification and statistics among Las Palmas – Deportivo Alavés

Las Palmas arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at



Real Betis



while Deportivo Alavés played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Villarreal



. He Las Palmas Currently occupies the position number 19 of LaLiga EA Sports with 24 points, while its rival, the

Deportivo Alavésoccupies the Post 15 With 29 points.

