Duel of great moments in LALIGA. The UD Las Palmas and the real Madrid They face each other this Saturday (4:15 p.m., Movistar LALIGA TV) in one of the most notable matches of matchday 22. The team led by Carlo Ancelotti, focused on seeking the leadership of LALIGA EA SPORTS, has the challenge of defeating them in the Gran Canaria Stadium in the yellow box, with Europe on the horizon. Local coach Francisco Javier García Pimienta found the formula to defeat Rayo Vallecano last weekend in an exhibition by Alberto Moleiro. The whites, with a match pending, have the leader, Girona FC, one point away from the standings.

Another of the most exciting duels of the day is the Atlético de Madrid-Valencia CF Sunday at 9:00 p.m. (DAZN). The red and whites, in positions that give access to the UEFA Champions League, will face a team that has just beaten Athletic Club, undefeated for 10 consecutive days. He FC Barcelonathird classified, plays at home against Villarreal CF, which has not won away since October 30. It will be on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (DAZN).

At LALIGA HYPERMOTION, the CD Leganes wants to strengthen its leadership against the Real Oviedo on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (LALIGA TV HYPERMOTION) at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium. The Asturians are just two points away from the places that give access to the qualifying rounds for promotion to LALIGA EA SPORTS. The second classified, the Real Sportingand fifth in the table, the Racing Club Ferrolwill play on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. (Movistar Plus+, LALIGA TV HYPERMOTION) a duel of northern teams to get closer to the dream of promotion.

Where to watch LALIGA matches

LALIGA EA SPORTS can be followed through the three payment operators Movistar Plus+, DAZN and Orange. Depending on the operators' choice for each day, it can be seen on LALIGA TV on Movistar Plus+ and DAZN LALIGA, which are the two official channels to follow the paid matches of the competition. In addition, an open match that is broadcast through GOAL PLAY and that can also be seen on the operator of your choice (DAZN or Movistar Plus+).

For its part, LALIGA HYPERMOTION can be followed through Movistar Plus+, DAZN, Orange, Amazon Prime Video, Vodafone, R. Galicia, MásMóvil, Guuk, Euskatel, Yoigo, Virgin Telco, Telecable, Netllar, Oceans, Hits, Populoos, Tivify, Embou, Finetwork, 7Play and Adamo.