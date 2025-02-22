20:45 About to finish heating In a quarter of an hour the gameooooooooooooooooo begins

20:35 An unmissable message All against hate …

20:34 Las Palmas facilitates toucular statistics Consult how the two teams arrive at the game

20:33 The second coach of Las Palmas gives the keys The Canarian team knows that he plays before one of the favorites to win the League

20:27 Thus Barcelona arrived at Gran Canaria Barcelona needs to win to keep the streak and the lead, which at the moment holds the leader after his victory in Valencia

20:26 The magician returns home Great expectation to see the Canarian today against Las Palmas

20:26 Salta to heat Barcelonaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Tek is already under sticks putting himself in tune

20:18 Who whips tonight? The designated referee is Adrián Cordero Vega, belonging to the Cantabrian College. This summer amounted to Primera although it was already in the highest category in the 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. In the latter he descended to Second. Your attendees or linieres will be Judit Romano García and Antonio Luis Cerezo Parfenof. The fourth referee will be Francisco Javier Expósito Jaramillo. The VAR will be Carlos del Cerro Grande, belonging to the Madrid school.

20:10 Diego Martínez goes for all and goes out with his starting starter, with McBurnie supplying Fabio Silva. And an extra incentive with several former Barcelona players who are measured to the Catalans such as Cillessen, Marble or Sandro …

20:08 We also have the eleven of the parsley Diego Martínez comes out with Cillessen, Viti, Alex Suárez, Marble, Alex Muñoz, Bajcetic, Javi Muñoz, EsSugo, Sandro, McBurnie and Moleiro

20:07 Flick surprises with his eleven … The coach keeps Cubarsí in his eleven and gives Iñigo and Araujo rest. It is a good opportunity for Eric García. And in the midfield, minutes for Casadó and also for Fermín. The three above, yes, they do not touch what do you think of the bet of the German coach?

20:05 We already have the eleven of Barcelona This is Hansi Flick’s bet for today’s game: Szczesny, Koundé, Eric García, Cubarsí, Balde, Casadó, Pedri, Fermín, Lamine, Raphinha and Lewandowski