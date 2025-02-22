Las Palmas and Barcelona face this Saturday, February 22in its league match corresponding to the Day 25 of the National Championship, a meeting that is played at the Gran Canaria stadium. A duel in which the local team needs the points in its fight to get away from the descent positions, while the Catalan team will seek victory to maintain its position as leader of the championship.

The team led by Hansi Flick It arrives after putting first in the table after beating Rayo Vallecano (1-0) in Montjuic in the last day. A match in which a penalty goal from Lewandowski was enough to leverage The stumbling blocks of Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.

The German coach will not be able to have Christensen yet, in addition to the long -term injured; Bernal and Ter Stegen.

For its part, the Canarian team has the added pressure of adding if it wants to avoid falling into the dangerous area of ​​the table, but those of Diego Martínez They do not arrive in good streak, and there are already six games in which they fail to win.









To the difficulty of playing against Barcelona, ​​the casualties of Januzaj, Silva, are added, in addition to Kirian. Meanwhile, Cardona and Park are doubt for the appointment. In addition to this, McKenna, who saw his fifth yellow card against Mallorca on the last day, will miss the meeting for sanction. However, not everything is bad news, Dário EsSugo and Sandro Ramírez returns after fulfilling their respective sanctions, although the latter has been dealing with physical problems in the last week.

Las Palmas schedule – Barcelona

Las Palmas – Barcelonaparty that is disputed this Saturday, February 22 In the Gran Canaria stadium, corresponding to day 25 of the League, it is scheduled for 21.00 hours.

Where to see Las Palmas – Barcelona

The clash between Las Palmas and Barcelona can be seen live on television through the broadcast of the channel Movistar+. Fans will also be able to follow the minute by minute of the meeting of the 25th day of the League through the website of ABC.ESwhere readers can find at the end of the encounter the best chronicle.