Barça is measured to Las Palmas this Saturday in LaLiga in a meeting that they will try to win to maintain the position in the classification, especially after the Atlético de Madrid has won Valencia 0-3 in Mestalla.

Those of Hansi Flick need to take the three points Before a team that was not done well in the first leg, since they were won in Montjuïc in what was one of the big surprises of this competition.