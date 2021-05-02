Valleys: Settling in the goal, he hardly had any problems against Ponferradina. Placid match for the Sevillian in which he seals a virtual stay with him in goal giving signs that he may be the future goalkeeper of the UD.

Ale Diez: Without excesses. He limited himself to what he knows how to do. He defended his band very well and also a large part of the danger of the yellow team came thanks to his overflow. He is not Lemos when he reaches the baseline, but he is better defending and does not make mistakes as a small child- Great game from Extremadura on his return.

Cardona: Difficult ballot had the Argentine. However, its inactivity was not noticed. Well cut and above. Correct match and wake-up call from Mel to Suárez. No more.

Curbelo: As always. A good is demanded of him and it is what he gave. Ponferradina did not demand more from the UD.

Benedict: The weakest of the four. He had no depth for his band. Apathetic. Since he is not a lateral, at least he is required to go up and today not even that.

S. Ruiz: Downward trend. He has played games in which he is not at the level and today he did not perform. Very linear and horizontal. He hardly contributed to the UD game.

Fabio: He had his chance, endured the 90 minutes and ended up unnoticed. No more. One more that passes.

Table: He scored the penalty goal and after 30 minutes he had to be substituted, little to qualify.

Rober: He caused the non-existent penalty on himself and contributed little else on the field. Far from being the Rober he fell in love with before the first round.

Jesé: The best of the UD in the first part. Sparks, unchecks and tantrums, but everything remains at that. It lacks spark and does not finish curdling.

Araujo. He fought, fought, and ended up with the goal award. Big Chinese party.

From the bench:

Kirian: He entered because of Maikel Mesa’s injury and did not contribute anything.

Gracious: With just ten minutes to go, it is very difficult to give an assessment. Mel made his change very late.

Mujica: He entered through Araujo and barely intervened in the game. Nothing to say.

Espiau. His change was to give Jesé rest and he had no balls to assess his performance.