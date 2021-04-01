Alvaro Valles: He received the first almost without wanting to, but he settled on goal as the goalkeeper required of him. Of remarkable.

9

Alvaro Lemos: Good game, not to throw flyers either. The Galician was serious and made a superb performance.

Eric Curbelo: Again, a six, no more is asked of the UD centrals.

Alex Suarez: The same as your partner.

Benedict: In the absence of Dani Castellano, his depth was fundamental in the goals. The villager is back and wants to be in the final stretch of the season.

Sergio ruiz: The Cantabrian is the crack of the UD. He commands, directs and everything goes through his boots. The best.

Araujo: He’s back. Finally. They have smiled back with the sun. After two months, El Chino is sweet to the joy of UD.

Jesse: The best. The Little Bug. The Gran Canaria striker was very active, provoked a penalty, transformed it and, in addition, was one more with his teammates in the rest of the goal actions. It was released, but wants more. A crack.

Rober: The return of the King. Extremadura needed a game like today and he got it.

Maikel Mesa: Great meeting. His work is commendable, but little else.

Edu Espiau: No comment.

Fabio: No comment.

Aridai: He scored a good goal, defining, but little else.

Ale: Came in to avoid Lemos’ second card and didn’t add much more to the game.

Kyrian: He had the goal in his boots and did not take advantage of it. Little more to comment.