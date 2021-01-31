UD Las Las Palmas makes its agreement with Benevento official by which they terminate the transfer contract that linked the Italian striker to the yellow club until June 30, 2021.

The attacker Pietro Iemmello (06/03/1992, Catanzaro) arrived on the island on October 4, 2020, playing 12 games (2 of them in Copa del Rey), in which he has accumulated 554 minutes and scored a goal against CD Varea, in the first round of the Copa del Rey.

Without a doubtu passed through the island leaves many questions and that the Italian last season scored 9 goals in 35 games the previous year at Perugia in Serie B in Italy and much more was expected of him in Spain.

With this movement on Sunday afternoon, as reported by Diario AS, the doors open to the signing of Rafa Mujica.