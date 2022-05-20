whims of fate, the palms Y Oviedo face each other tonight, in a venue more than crowded, to his most important game of the course. Behind the 1-1 of the duel of the first round, if someone slept tonight with the three points under the pillow would turn his own sweet dreams into a nightmare for the opposite, because it would open his eyes. playoff gates. With two days to go, both depend on themselves to fight for a promotion to a First Division that, by history, will always correspond to them. It’s time to storm the skies (follow the match live on AS.com).

With the full guaranteed at the Gran Canaria Stadium, more than 32,000 tickets sold, Las Palmas recovers for this appointment to life or death to Lemos Y cardona, respective right and left sides, although it is not ruled out that the latter gave way to him alwaysand thriving Benito. With Navas Y Curbelo immovable in the axis of the rearMfulu, Kirian and Moleiro they become strong in the engine room.

In any case, the entire island game will orbit as usual around Jonathan Vera, the best in the category, guaranteed display in every game. The 21 of Las Palmas, devastating effect yours in any opponent accumulates four days in a row scoring. On the verge of completing his cycle of yellow cards, if he received one against Oviedo he would not be able to play next week in Gijón, like Curbelo and Jesé.

missing by confirm the ownership precisely from Jesse, so pissed off when he was relieved in Alcorcón by the clever Rober, who precisely made the final 0-2 at the Santo Domingo Stadium.

Meanwhile, the stumble before the Saragossa (3-3) has barely altered Oviedo plans, Those from Ziganda are aware that in any case they must leave Las Palmas with a point in their pocket. The cuckoo admits the significance of the stake, He considers it as a preview of the play-off, and has promised that his they will go for the three points at the Gran Canaria Stadium. He wants to prevent the coach from waiting far behind his rival for the play-off.

The exit away from Asturias will be accompanied, as usual, by some variation in the drawing. Javier Mier It is presented as the great novelty in the eleven with respect to the last duel at home. This is how it usually happens whenever the team has to travel in the second round: of the 4-4-2 of the Tartiere it goes to a 4-2-3-1 with greater weight in the center of the field. Given this possibility, Samu Obeng, who scored his eighth goal against Zaragoza, would be the victim waiting his turn on the bench.

Few changes are expected in the rest of the lines. The only one absence due to injury Its the Lucas Godson, already in the final stretch of his recovery, but the good news is that Pierre Cornud yes it has entered the list. And she seems in a position to occupy the left lane behind. If he is not recovered, Mossa would be the chosen one.

MATCH DATA

KEYS:

Good luck.Las Palmas’ streak is impressive. Sum 23 of the last 27 points.

Game system. Oviedo’s 4-4-2 at home will change to 4-2-3-1 to reinforce the midfield.

Double win. Both teams depend on each other to play the playoffs. After 1-1 in the first leg, the victory is worth double.

Environmental pressure. The atmosphere generated around the match will be another incentive. “I don’t know who has more pressure. I prefer to play at home,” says Ziganda. “We are where we want and, with our people, we will not waste it,” insists García Pimienta.

ACES TO FOLLOW

Valleys. The Sevillian goalkeeper is being more decisive every day. His saves give his team a lot of points.

Costs. It has been the safest value of the Carbayona defense throughout the course. Decisive to try to stop the Canarian strikers.

UPS AND DOWNS

the palms. Loiodice, Hernani and Coco are injured. Álvaro Lemos and Sergi Cardona return after their suspension.

Royal Oviedo. Lucas Godson, injured, will not be able to play tonight.