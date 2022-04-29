Each in their own way, Las Palmas and Malaga continue with parallel lives in the Second Division since they descended in that fateful year 2018. Since then they have been at the antipodes of returning to First. They even flirted with an even lower drop, the one that today haunts the guests of La Rosaleda. For its part, the insular team is begging for a place in the playoffs, a minimum objective and more distant every day (follow the match live on As.com).

For tonight’s date, García Pimienta will not be able to count on a former malaguista like Armando Sadiku, who is suspended. So the door remains open for Jesé to return to the point of attack, but everything points to the fact that he will continue to stick to a band, the right, so that Rafa Mujica plays as a battering ram. In case of opting for the first option, Rober will have the umpteenth opportunity to make up for his erratic return to Las Palmas.

The entire Las Palmas game will happen again, of course, by Jonathan Viera. The 21st is the soul, heart and life of his team, perhaps the most decisive footballer in the category, poetry in motion with the ball stuck to his right boot, a master at turning the difficult into child’s play and making routine what would be virtuous to anyone. Well protected by Mfulu, his three-way connection like Kirian and Moleiro he can turn the match into an ordeal for Málaga with the ball dancing between them. Meanwhile, the once undisputed Curbelo remains waiting to recover his position along with Coco or Navas in the center of the defense.

For its part, Malaga goes to a field where it has not won since 9-3-2008 (1-2)although their last two visits ended with the same result: 1-1. It is a vital game. The Blue and Whites are seven points above Sanse and Amorebieta, the current tenants of the descent. If he wins, he will take a huge step to stay in Second. Last Saturday’s defeat against Eibar (1-3) has not diminished the air of confidence that has been breathed since Pablo Guede came to the bench. Málaga is an aggressive, courageous team that is far from its previous sadness and that has been scoring for three games in a row and creating chances.

The problem for the Spanish-Argentine coach is that he is going to appear in Gran Canaria with a bunch of casualties. Escassi, the king of the card (he has three red and 13 yellow) will not be on the green due to his expulsion before the gunsmiths. So was Luis Muñoz (who was on the bench). Javi Jiménez joins the cast of the infirmary formed by Adrián López and Juande. Andrés Caro is with the Sub-18 and Chavarría, lacking rhythm.

match keys

Lead

Sadiku’s sanction forces Las Palmas to change their lead. Mujica could return to the starting lineup as a spearhead.

Brandon’s Hunger

The Mallorcan has ordered his revolutions and has shown that he can be useful in any position of the attack.

Hobby

García Pimienta made an appeal yesterday to the followers of his team. “Let them come in droves. With them we are much stronger,” he said. Any help to get into the playoffs seems little.

defense center

Escassi’s absence may lead to Genaro’s entry into his post. If Guede opted for Lombán, Gerena’s man can return to midfield.

aces to follow

Kirian

The midfielder is in the best moment of his career. He gives the necessary pause to a sometimes revolutionized team. His connection with Viera, fundamental.

Daniel Martin

His best version has come when it was most needed. His stops have given the four points added in the Guede era.

Ups and downs

In Las Palmas, Sadiku is suspended. Loiodice is injured. Hernâni and Peñaranda, much improved from their ailments, could return. By Malaga. Escassi, Javi Jiménez, Luis Muñoz, Andrés Caro, Adrián López and Juande will not be present.