With hardly any time to lose, Las Palmas and Espanyol challenge each other this afternoon at the Gran Canaria Stadium with the need to strengthen their respective ideals (follow the game live on AS.com). The locals could have no better proof to prove themselves than the speech of fight for something else that permanence and be able to beat any it is not without content. Meanwhile, Vicente Moreno’s formation yearns to add a more solid stroke yet favoritism that nobody discusses, and less with Raúl de Tomás at such a level.

The year starts Las Palmas in the middle of his particular Himalaya, because it comes from losing in Vallecas (2-0) and now plays, consecutively, against Espanyol, Mallorca and Leganés. In a large part of the collective imagination with interests, in one way or another, in the second category of Spanish soccer, this is how these four appear imposing teams.

Since he arrived in Gran Canaria in the spring of 2018 he has not stopped see their injured multiply, nor that it was his particular fable of the loaves and fishes, but at the less Pepe Mel recovers to the Sergios, Araujo and Ruiz, both capital footballers in their game scheme. It is expected, especially from the second, a Cantabrian midfielder with an excellent arrival and a better game distribution, to produce immediately. For his part, return of Araujo feed the debate at center forward position, where Iemmello seems like Espiau’s oak in terms of his coach’s preferences.

As well will be summoned, as announced by Mel, Ale Diez, absent since October. On the defensive line, next to the immovable Alex Suarez, I could go Curbelo, with Lemos and Silva, in hard fight for Dani Castellano, on both sides. Meanwhile, a little higher, Rivera went from discarded to being capital in Las Palmas, while Rober nobody discusses a place in an attack front in which Kirian and Benito do not finish settling.

Losing streak.

On an island where he hasn’t won since 1988, has not in their last seven visits, Espanyol sets itself the challenge of overcoming another record that also dated from the last century, that of the five consecutive wins (six, counting the Cup) that accumulates. If this streak was worth him to reach Christmas in the leadership of Primera, with the beginning of the year the operation becomes irreversible: in this 2021 the promotion is non-negotiable. And it starts against Las Palmas.

If the lights are already placed on Raúl de Tomás, today will happen even more if possible. To the interest aroused by their 12 goals, which places him as ‘pichichi’ parakeet and the competition, the rumors that place him in the imminent winter market, fruit of his gunpowder and his talent – as he demonstrated in the great goal with which he dismissed 2020 – that except for debacle he will continue to distill at Espanyol until the end of the season.

With From Thomas as a safe element, doubts in eleven loom above all over the defense axis, but not by necessity but by the sum of elements. Vicente Moreno has David López and Lluís, headlines in previous days, but also with Cabrera and Calero. Blessed wardrobe bottom the parakeet, of which it will be part Vadillo two months later, the time necessary to continue fighting for the leadership and direct promotion. There is no other.