Carmen Urbita and Ana Garriga, a 34-year-old from Madrid and Salamanca, have in common that they have PhDs in Baroque Literature from Brown University. Also his passion for Saint Teresa of Jesus. Baroque women are their specialty and together they created three years ago Philip’s daughtersa podcast produced by Podium Podcast (part of the Prisa group, publisher of this newspaper) around gossip, anecdotes and the claim with multiple social overtones of a little explored part of history. His intention, according to his own words, is “to snatch those 16th and 17th centuries from those dark and forgotten corners; from that list of historical figures, generally male, that people were forced to memorize in high school or for the Selectividad”.

They consider their audience “devoted and very proactive”, which is continually reacting to their proposals. Urbita exemplifies it with a specific case: “Once, I commented that Felipe II asked his daughters by letter [de las que el podcast toma su nombre] to look out of the windows of the Alcázar to see the works in El Escorial, to be told how they are evolving. I said that it seemed impossible to me to see something like that from that point. But a follower cleared our doubts. She used a digital tool that calculates the distance and the orography to find out if the human eye was able to visualize it, ”she recalls, still surprised.

A small part of that committed mass of followers met the first Sunday of June in person with them at their baroque sarao. In the heart of Madrid’s Gran Vía, in the Palacio de la Prensa, and with great visual resources, they faced off with their listeners and friends in an experience that they wanted to be more immediate than usual.

Yours is one of the podcast who have seen in live meetings a very effective way to expand their universe. He Deformed Weekly Ideal Total (Radio Primavera Sound), by Lucía Lijtmaer and Isa Calderón, really exploded when its creators began recording with the public and their followers could regularly go to the theater to see (and not just listen to) the sound project. They have done it, on permanent tour, in places like the Teatro del Barrio, the Colisuem and the Lope de Vega, all of them in Madrid, the Teatre Victòria in Barcelona and the Corral de Comedias in Alcalá de Henares. and the great success of stretching the gum (Podium Podcast) culminated last year, when Carolina Iglesias and Victoria Martín gathered thousands of people at the Wizink Center in Madrid, opening an interesting line of business.

In the case of Urbita and Garriga, they had already recorded some of the episodes of Philip’s daughters live, during their participation in a festival specialized in sound content to which they had been invited. But, this time, they decided that the content would not be recorded, that only those who had attended the physical venue could enjoy it live. The attendees’ social media posts are the only remaining reference to this special episode, something that both consider “very baroque in itself,” they explain shortly after.

After receiving a doctorate from the American university, the two have returned to Madrid this year. Hence they decided to set up that baroque sarao and convene a live delivery, to meet with that community of Spanish listeners who have been following them thousands of kilometers away for several seasons.

“For us, this meeting had a lot of symbolic value. There is something very valid and exciting in claiming these remote historical figures and bringing them to the present”, says Garriga. “And it was a way of personally thanking all those friends who helped us at the beginning, the one who designed the cover or the one who composed the tune. It also became a gift to ourselves after living in isolation for so long, ”recalls her microphone partner.

They are used to scripting their episodes, and when they do go live, they tend to keep up with the usual pace of their recordings. But this time they wanted it to be something special, “very self-referential and panoramic, without being tied to a specific character or theme,” they comment.

In addition to the shared interest in Santa Teresa, throughout the chapters they discover their personal references with each other, feeding back between the two. It is something that also happens with her hearing. “From the first moment we began to receive messages with suggestions of historical figures that could appear in the podcast. Or questions from one of the chapters that give for a different installment, ”says Urbita. For this reason, the live show, which they want to continue cultivating in the future, is an extra incentive in the multiple parallel projects that this podcast Is generating. “When you make a reference to someone you want to claim and see from the stage how people smile and nod in their seats, it’s an almost magical moment.”

