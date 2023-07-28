There is no better team in the last decade than the Spanish women’s water polo team, which yesterday won its third World Cup silver medal against the Netherlands and was unable to bathe in gold ten years after being crowned in Barcelona. With the Olympic ticket to Paris already under their arms -being a finalist-, the Water Warriors led by Miki Oca missed the great opportunity they had in the Japanese city of Fukuoka and fell to the powerful Dutch team in a penalty shootout. A team well known to the Spanish, who they already beat in their debut in the World Cup (7-6), and which have up to six players who are part of or have been part of national league teams, such as Sabadell, Mataró, Terrassa or Sant Andreu.

Accustomed to fighting for metals, Miki Oca’s girls, the architect of success, played their ninth final between the Olympic, World and European Games in the last eleven years, something unprecedented in team sports in Spain at an international level. Since that silver medal at the 2012 London Games that made them known, this group of historical players, of which Laura Ester, Anni Espar, Maica García and captain Pili Peña remain, serve as an example and union for reinforce the balance between generations. The old guard maintains unity both in and out of the water and forms a team that never runs out of ambition, with players from the promotion of Judith Forca or Beatriz Ortiz, along with young pearls such as Martina Terré, Cristina Nogué, Paula Camus or Elena Ruiz, who already attended the Tokyo 2020 Games at just 16 years old.

The Spanish had to be in tow for much of the final to end up dying on the shore in the always capricious penalty shootout, where the Netherlands proved infallible. Spain began by setting the tone for the match with Maica García, who opened the scoring, but Van der Kraats and Sleeking turned around a match with a lot of fighting in the water. Terré, one of the architects of Spain reaching the final, closed the national goal, but Lieke Rogge took advantage of the numerical superiority at the end of the first quarter to put the Dutch team ahead.

The good Spanish defense made Miki Oca’s men recover their sensations in a duel of streaks in which Elena Ruiz accelerated on the electronic for those in red. The youngest perfectly combines the serenity of a veteran and the impudence typical of her age.

The superiorities turned and equalized the box, which saw how the sticks and the interventions of the goalkeepers left a tie at six in the second period. The extension began with an agonizing sprint, which suggested a complicated third quarter. Judith Forca, the top scorer of the Spanish team in this tournament, demonstrated her aim to return the advantage to Las Guerreras del Agua. The Dutch team always took advantage of the Spanish exclusions, and seven of their eight goals up to that third half had come thanks to superior numbers.

See also Who can access retirement before the required legal age Netherlands Aarts, Wolves, Sleeking (4, 1p), Van der Sloot (3, 1p), Keuning (2, 1p), Van der Kraats (4, 1p), B. Rogge, Sevenich, Joustra (1), L. Rogge (3, 1 p), Moolhuijzen and Ten Broek. 17 – 16 Spain Terré, Nogué, Espar (1p), Ortiz (1), Pérez Vivas, Crespí (2), Ruiz (3p), Peña, Forca (6, 1p), Camus, Maica García (3, 1p) and Leitón. Partial:

4-3, 2-3, 3-1 and 3-5 (12-12). Penalties: 5-4.

Referees:

Peris (Croatia) and Ferrari (Italy). Excluded: L. Rogge and Crespí.

However, Paula Crespí woke up Spain with a double, which added more pitchers, such as Bea Ortiz, to equalize ten goals against the tulips, who had splendid Sleeking and Rogge as team leaders. The Dutch stretched possession in the last moments of the stake while Miki Oca called for two time-outs to find the solution, which had a first and last name: Judith Forca. The Sabadell player, author of 22 goals throughout the championship, put the tie (12-12) to decide on penalties a world gold that escaped again from 4 meters. The women’s water polo was the eighth medal for Spain at the Fukuoka World Cup.