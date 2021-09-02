by Eva Manez

VALENCIA, Spain (Reuters) – Heavy rain drenched the giant papier-mâché figures lined up for the Las Fallas festival in the Spanish city of Valencia, but it did not dampen the mood of eager attendees to celebrate the party after a pandemic-induced disruption.

The five-day festival, traditionally held in March, was canceled last year when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Spain. The start of this year’s event had to be postponed until September 1st due to the many restrictions in place earlier this year.

“Being on the street again is winning the game against Covid, with all the security measures in place and working hard to prevent infections. We hope that the festival will make us recover a little bit of joy”, said Jaime Bronchud, one of the organizers.

Masks are mandatory, and the party must end at 1 am. With few tourists around, organizers expect little of the usual spree on the streets, but said that reuniting the groups from Las Fallas is cause for celebration nonetheless.

Months of painstaking work are required to build the “ninots” (Valencian’s dolls), some of which reach great heights and then burn completely to an explosive finish. They are made from materials such as wood, plaster and papier mache.

At least one “ninot” collapsed on Tuesday night as a storm swept across eastern Spain, leaving plaster birds and angels strewn across the floor and exposing the damaged wooden structure.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach