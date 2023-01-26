The days go by and Gerard Piqué He does not leave the eye of the hurricane because of the intricate separation he has had from his ex-partner, Shakira from Barranquilla.

Although the footballer has said little since that announcement published more than six months ago, the ‘paparazzi’ and the tabloids have not let him rest.

While some monitor their new relationship, with the young Clara Chia Martiwhom he would have met in Kosmos – his company -, others have decided to scrutinize the past of the now ex-Barcelona soccer player.

In the midst of yesterday and today, rumors have emerged that Piqué would have been unfaithful to his current partner. And before the flood, his environment responded in a very conspicuous way.

Piqué’s circle responds

Julia Puig, Gerard Pique. Photo: TikTok Julia Puig, Instagram Piqué

In the last podcast of the ‘Las Mamarazzis’ program, who announced at the time all the information about the separation of Piqué and Shakira, they made sure that there has been a lot of talk about the fact that Shakira’s last song would have a part dedicated to the other young man with whom the former player could have committed infidelity.

“I am worth two of 22”Shakira sings on the track of Bizarrap, in the part to which the entertainment reporters allude.

On this point, the media outlet ‘Lecturas’ would have implied that the woman they accuse of having been the ‘lover’, named Julia, came into Piqué’s life before Clara Chía. Hence, Clara and she could be “the two of 22”.

In this regard, the ‘Mamarazzis’ say that they consulted Piqué’s circle, since it is not clear that Piqué and said young woman had a relationship. Thus, strikingly, the response from Piqué’s entourage left even more doubts.

“His entourage says that Piqué does not want to confirm or deny if he has had any relationship with Julia”said Lorena Vásquez, a member of the renowned duo of entertainment reporters.

Pique was unfaithful?

Pique, Laporta and Shakira. Photo: Screenshot Twitch Kings League

The ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin was in charge of echoing the rumors after sharing an image a few days ago in which you can see the profile of a young woman named Julia Puig Gali, who would be a Spanish lawyer with a master’s degree in Economic Criminal Law and Corporate Compliance. There, she also indicated that she lived in Barcelona.

After the publication of the journalist Jordi Martin, the idea of ​​infidelity to Clara Chía grew.

In the post, Martin tagged Piqué and wrote: “Do you know her, Gerard? Then, do not be surprised that Shakira throws the whole world on top of you.

These few words served for the world to fix its attention on Puig and to understand that she would be the new love interest of the ex-soccer player. This is how the rumor was born that the relationship with Clara Chía could have cooled down after “Shak’s” shooting and she would have been unfaithful with the lawyer.

After Julia’s Instagram profile became public, the woman decided to make the account private. However, this garnered even more media attention. Currently, the profile has more than 25,000 followers and on her networks she is dedicated to sharing photos of her travels, lifestyle, and her fitness. However, there is little that the international media have been able to find out about Puig and the other details of her life are still kept private.

So far, neither Piqué nor anyone from his entourage has ruled on these accusations.

