Alessia Rovegno She stole glances in the Miss Universe 2022 preliminary and has already positioned herself as one of the favorites for the final stretch of the beauty pageant. As expected, not only the fans of the model want her to be selected, but the whole of Peru is waiting to know how the lineup of candidates will look at the central gala of the contest.

Although Alessia is the main attraction these days, let’s not forget that the successor to janick Flowerpot He is part of a family that has enjoyed popularity for several decades. It is thanks to this recognizable presence in national productions that the cayo clan.

This ‘lineage’ of entertainment figures is mainly made up of Barbara Cayomother of our representative in this year’s Miss Universe, and the dear Fiorella Y Stephanie Key. Next, we leave you five series that gave them celebrity status in the Chollywood show business.

Alessia Rovegno is representing Peru in Miss Universe 2022. Photo: composition by Gerson Cardoso/La República

“Whirlwind”

It premiered in 1997 and became a boom on Peruvian television. “Whirlwind” brought together the sisters Bárbara and Fiorella in the roles of Marisol and Patricia Campoverde Marte, which became one of the greatest successes for the Cayos.

In this story of romances, breakups and lots of drama, music became the perfect escape for a group of dreamy boys. Of course, the rage for the characters was such that Iguana Producciones decided to create the real band Torbellino, whose songs are now hymns of memory for the nineties generation.

“Obsession”

In this popular 1996 plot we only saw Fiorella Cayo. The actress played Alana ‘Lalita’, who —despite not being a leading role— won over thousands.

“Obsession” introduced us to Leonardo Ratto (Diego Bertie) as a womanizer soap opera director looking for the ideal actress to give life to Mariana. In the casting process, he falls in love with the beauty of Magaly Muzzo, with whom he will go on a path of ups and downs until he finds what he was looking for so much.

“Antics of the Heart”

Years of meeting Bruno Ascenzo in “Until we meet again” on Netflix, Stephanie Cayo, the youngest of the clan, and the aforementioned actor appeared in “Antics of the Heart”a novel in which a woman decides to open a shelter to care for homeless children.

“At the bottom there is room”

Here we move away from the 90s and we are in the 2010s. Barbara Cayo She was somewhat removed from acting, but América TV opened the doors to a second life for her fame with Rafaela Picasso Maldini, the daughter of the millionaire Doña Francesca in “At the bottom there is room”.

The character returned briefly in season 9 of the show and revived his love with ‘Pepe’, although it had a sad ending: they broke up again.

“Back to the neighborhood”

Like Barbara fiorella key returned to the small screen with América TV as part of the cast of “Back to the neighborhood”. Although he briefly resumed his acting career with this soap opera, his time in the series created by Efraín Aguilar was not random, since he accompanied his son Facundo (Matteo Ganoza) in the role of his mother, precisely: Cocoy Sanchez Iriarte.