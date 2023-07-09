From left to right: Juan Goytisolo, José Donoso, Carlos Fuentes, Patricia Llosa, Mario Vargas Llosa, Ugné Karvelis, Abraham Nuncio, Julio Cortázar and Gabriel García Márquez, in Bonnieux, France, on August 15, 1970. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art

It’s November 1968, the Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia, and the Cuban regime was upset with some Latin American writers for their criticism of the island. In that year of political turbulence, the Mexican writer Carlos Fuentes wrote a letter to the Peruvian Mario Vargas Llosa discussing these issues, which he closed with the following words: “I know you hate the epistolary genre… and I don’t ask you for an answer. Keep, yes, the letter for Harvard (just kidding) ”.

The letter was not kept by Harvard, but Fuentes knew that this correspondence would one day have special value, and for this reason he kept a good part of what he wrote and received from his writer friends: Vargas Llosa, Gabriel García Márquez and Julio Cortázar. Eventually the letters that were sent between the four of them were preserved by the universities of Princeton and Austin, Texas, as well as family and friends. For the first time all these letters come together in a new book by Alfagura: The Boom Letters, an epistolary archive that can already be found in bookstores in Spain, Mexico and Colombia. In mid-September it will be available in the United States.

The book contains 207 letters that start in 1955, when Fuentes and Cortázar were just beginning to weave a professional relationship; and they go until 2012, when the Mexican celebrates Gabriel García Márquez’s 85th birthday. “Our lives are inseparable,” the author lovingly writes of a friendship that lasted more than half a century. He signs: “your friend”.

In these letters Cortázar is sometimes called the “high cronopio”, Fuentes the “Aztec eagle”, Gabo the “Colonel” and Vargas Llosa the “Great Inca Chief”. None of the four had yet achieved international glory but they would soon publish their pinnacle works: The Death of Artemio Cruz, Hopscotch, The city and the Dogs and One Hundred Years of Solitude. Their manuscripts were read among themselves, recommendations were given, encouragement was given but their blind spots were also criticized. The book of letters is a reminder that no writer made it big in literary history solely by writing their novel alone: ​​they needed a community willing to read them, to write rave reviews, to recommend them for an award. In short, the new book is a reminder that a writer is also his friend.

“the secret weapons It is the most excellent volume of short stories that has ever been written and published in Latin America”, an emotional Fuentes wrote to Cortázar in 1962 about the new book by the Argentine. The Mexican writer in particular is a great companion to the other three: he recommends translators and publishers in Latin America and the United States, asks them for publication dates of the next novels to write positive reviews in magazines, and has a holistic vision of what what they do together.

“Doesn’t it happen to you that every good Latin American novel frees you a little, allows you to limit your own terrain with exaltation, to delve into what is yours with a brotherly awareness that others are completing your vision, dialoguing, as it were, with it?” Fuentes asks Cortázar as if the four of them were making a single great literary work.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

“Carlos Fuentes is the great promoter of the Boom, we owe him the existence of this book,” says the Mexican writer Javier Munguía, co-editor of this new epistolary book. Gabo and Cortázar were not very good at keeping letters, he explains, and Vargas Llosa kept some that he received but not copies of the ones he sent. Fuentes kept everything, like a visionary who trusts in his greatness and that of his friends. “He was more aware than the others that this file could be important in the future,” adds Munguía.

The book about the four friends is the editorial effort of four other fans of Boom literature: Carlos Aguirre, biographer of the novel The city and the Dogs; Gerald Martin, biographer of Gabriel García Márquez; the Peruvian academic Augusto Wong Campos, and Munguía. The latter, from Mexico City, explains to EL PAÍS that this epistolary book was an initiative that was born in 2019 in a social gathering circle in which the four friends and their obsessions are. “The result is that this is not a secondary work about the authors, but rather reveals a lot about their opinions and the political tensions between them,” says Munguía.

In The Boom Letters Invitations to eat hallucinogenic mushrooms in Mexico and even unexpected financial advice also appear. “Another thing are the editions in the socialist countries. With the blackmail that they are very poor and we are their friends, they are milking us”, an indignant García Márquez wrote to Vargas Llosa in 1968. He considers that, if they are going to continue publishing their works in countries governed by the left, “it is practically a philosophical contradiction the fact that the exploiting countries exploit us less and respect us more than those that are supposed to be non-exploiters”.

“A writer’s correspondence is a fundamental document for understanding the creative process of his works,” academic Álvaro Santana-Acuña, biographer of the novel, told EL PAÍS One Hundred Years of Solitude and who knows the García Márquez file in depth. “In this case we are before the publication, for the first time, of the letters that the most important writers of the Latin American Boom exchanged and this had never happened before”, he adds.

Some letters had already appeared in book catalogues, in individual exhibitions, but never in the form of a conversation. The special thing about this, explains Santana-Acuña, is that it can be seen transparently how the four “believe in the possibility that Latin America, for the first time, begins to publish first-rate literary works and achieve international success.”

Time passes and friendships don’t always survive. “Your conduct placed your friends in a more than uncomfortable situation in Havana,” Cortázar complained to Vargas Llosa in 1969, after the Peruvian writer refused to visit the island for a cultural event. Fidel Castro’s regime was already beginning to demonstrate its authoritarianism towards writers, a political issue that would lead to irreconcilable fights between the four friends. In 1971 Cortazar already saw the divorce between friends as something inevitable: “there is something worse, and it is the feeling that things that I love very much can crack, friendships of many years and very deep affections.”

The story is already known: Cortazar and García Márquez divorced Vargas Llosa, and after the Argentine died in 1984, the Colombian and the Mexican were the ones who maintained the most lasting friendship. The new Latin American novelists now write in Gmail, or WhatsApp, where memory is shorter and now depends on the number of gigabytes. The history of literature may now be writing itself in a spam folder. But the friendship that changed the history of Latin American letters in the 20th century still lives on in the two hundred letters that four authors sent to each other and four co-editors rescued.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.