the last theme of the singer Aitana, the babies, it is destined to become one of the summer hits. And it is that the single includes part of Saturday Night by Whigfield, the well-known song from the nineties whose peculiar dance to the rhythm of “dee dee na na na” triumphed in discos and celebrations. The references are so clear that there has been no shortage of those who have wondered directly if it is plagiarism. However, despite the fact that the record company (Universal Music) has not ruled, it is reasonable to think that with the reinterpretation of Aitana everything has been left well tied to respect the intellectual property rights at stake. The normal thing is that these agreements are confidential and that they only come to light when there is a lawsuit involved.

The use of fragments of songs as a tribute, commercial hook or creative speech is more common than it seems and has its maximum expression in the technique of sampling either sampling. He samples (sample in English) consists of making a sort of “cut and paste from one recording to another”, explains Santiago Bernal, IP & IT legal advisor at Sympathy for the Lawyer, a law firm specializing in music. The golden age of sampling It is usually located in the last years of the eighties and early nineties, says Javier de Torres, a lawyer specializing in intellectual property. “Its development and splendor is linked to hip hop culture and groups like Public Enemy or Beastie Boys. Each one took what he wanted and did his collage sound at will”, says the lawyer.

More information

Those iconic records, Bernal points out, would be totally unfeasible today. To legally reuse the slightest recognizable original fragment or phonogram (recording) and avoid a million-dollar lawsuit, permission is needed from the owner or owners of the work and to negotiate the pertinent use licenses. In the case of samples, to use the composition (whose exploitation rights are usually owned by the publisher) and the recording (owned by the production company, usually the record company). A process that, depending on the case, can become very complex and expensive and in which the lesser-known artists, the music producer and DJ Andrés de las Heras Drummie, play at a disadvantage.

As explained by the jurist Jacobo Teijelo, from the Legal & Arts law firm (cultural lawyers), with license contracts the payment of “fees or royalties” is normally signed for which there is no prior scale. In practice, Javier de Torres points out, a “market criterion” is used and some royalties or percentages. If there are a plurality of parties, adds Santiago Bernal, a “most favored nation clause” is usually included whereby all offers are matched above.

Now, in law there are almost always nuances. First of all, the Court of Justice of the European Union has softened the rule that whenever something is reproduced, you have to pay. In 2019, the Pelham case pitted German techno duo Kraftwerk against Pelham GmbH for using a two-second snippet in the song Nur Mir. The court clarified that “anything that is recognizable is considered a reproduction, regardless of the length of the sample,” says Teijelo. Therefore, if it is not identifiable or the artist distorts it to that point, the right of the owner of the phonogram is not violated.

Experts agree that the case of the babies is not a sampling but a reinterpretation of the original Whigfield theme tune. Therefore, explains Bernal, “they have had to obtain authorization for their adaptation or transformation.” But, on the other hand, since there is no copy and paste, “you would not have to pay for the use of the phonogram”, the expert clarifies.

Second, not every time you use a few bars of a song or a characteristic rhythm you need approval. The artist will be free when said use fits into any of the exceptions to intellectual property provided for in the 1996 law. For example, parody or quote. And that is where the melon of the casuistry opens.

winks

In this field, one of the most paradigmatic cases was that of aserejéa song from 2002 whose chorus is a phonetic interpretation of some verses by Rapper’s Delight of the Sugarhill Gang. In 2010, a commercial court in Madrid ruled that the song by Las Ketchup was original and that the owners of the hip hop single published in 1979 should not be compensated. For the judge, the composer introduced a “minimum quote or evocation”. of Rapper’s, which was a fair use (free use) of the preceding work. A “mixture box” concept imported from the US that does not exist in Spain. And it is that the appointment in the national law is a very narrow suit that requires “teaching or research purposes” to which the jurisprudence of the Pelham case has widened its sleeves by admitting that it could consist of “an intellectual confrontation.”

In De Torres’ opinion, the wind plays in favor of the sampling and the dialogue between works. If circumstances allow it, he points out, the musician can take refuge in the quote or “wink”. What in the Anglo-Saxon market is known as “interpolation” of which is full, for example, the latest album by Beyoncé (Renaissance). As Drummie sums it up, “rehash and remix are a big part of the sonic identity of our generation, so marked by nostalgia.”

The ‘copyright’ of the letters There are songs that interpolate phrases from previous ones. It is the case of lifeless heart of Aitana and Sebastián Yatra. “Why did you heal me when I was wounded if today you leave me a lifeless heart again” is almost identical to the expression used by Alejandro Sanz in Broken heart. In these cases, authorization and use license must be requested. On the contrary, explains Jacobo Teijelo (Legal & Arts), letters or commonly used concepts do not have protection and lack sufficient originality, such as the expression “winning the lottery” used by Camilo in Indigo and by Yatra in Red high heels.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter