“The Blues” is the new 10-episode crime series that will star the award-winning Ariel, Barbara Mori, and directed by Fernando Rovzar.

produced for AppleTV+the series, inspired by the exciting true stories of the first female police force in Mexico, is the second production entirely in Spanish for which streaming has decided to bet.

Bárbara Mori achieved fame with her leading role in the novel “Rubí”. Photo: AFP

What will “Las Azules” be about?

The series, whose episodes will last one hour, will be set in 1970 and will tell the story of “Las Azules”, four women who defy the ultra-conservative norms of the time by joining the first female police force in Mexico.

However, they will discover that their squad is just a publicity stunt to distract the media from a serial killer.

As the body count mounts, the four women launch a secret investigation to accomplish what no male officer could: bring the serial killer to justice.

Who will Barbara Mori play?

Bárbara Mori will take on the role of María, a devoted wife who discovers her true calling when she joins the Mexican police force, causing everything she believes to come crashing down.

“The negotiator” was the series that brought Barbara Mori back to the screens in 2021. Photo: Claro Video

The 4 women who will make up “Las Azules”