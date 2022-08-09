The historic production company, Zentropa (owned by Trier), has made public the news according to which, the well-known director Lars Von Trier, would be suffering from Parkinson’s disease. The 66-year-old Danish director, who has become famous to most people winning the Palme d’Or at Cannes with his Dancer in the dark (2000), and then his Dogville (2003) starring Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman.

The director never hid he was always tortured by many phobias, he often said he was convinced that he had tumors or other diseases, so much so that for long periods he fell into depression, drinking alcohol and using drugs. Visionary and eccentric character has always amazed with his films and with some of his statements, such as the pro-Nazi ones that cost him out of the Cannes tour for almost 10 years.