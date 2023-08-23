Danish director Lars von Trier spoke out against the supply of F-16 to Ukraine

Danish film director Lars von Trier addressed the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, as well as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He published the corresponding post on his Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The cinematographer spoke critically about the decision of the West to transfer American F-16 fighters to Ukraine. Von Trier commented on Zelensky’s meeting with Frederiksen, during which politicians tested the fighter.

Russian lives matter too Lars von Trier

Photo: Ritzau Scanpix / Mads Claus Rasmussen / Reuters

According to the director, the Prime Minister of Denmark, “like a lover without a memory, posed in the cockpit of one of the most terrible military vehicles, smiling from ear to ear.”

How did Ukraine and Russia react to the director’s statement?

The words of the Danish director caused a negative reaction in Ukraine. Yes, according to the publication “Military Review”calls appeared in local media and social networks to “punish the director” by depriving him of his titles and awards, there were also statements about the need to ban his work from being shown on the territory of the country and that “he must apologize to the entire Ukrainian nation.”

In Russia, the words of von Trier also did not go unnoticed. So, Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak called the Danish filmmaker her idol.

No wonder he’s my idol Ksenia SobchakTV presenter

Photo: Josh Smith / Reuters

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the RT channel and Rossiya Segodnya MIA, suggested that the director’s statements would cause new scandals around his person. “I’m waiting for Lars von Trier to find underpaid taxes or a make-up artist whom he patted on the shoulder 30 years ago, and she has now decided to report rape,” the journalist said.

When will F-16 planes be handed over to Kyiv?

On August 20, Zelensky announced that the Netherlands would supply more than 40 F-16 aircraft to Kyiv.

We are with [премьер-министром Нидерландов] Mark Rutte agreed on the number of F-16s that will be provided to Ukraine after the training of our pilots and engineers. 42 aircraft. And this is just the beginning See also David Peña-Guzmán, philosopher: "Accepting that animals dream has philosophical, ethical and political consequences" Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

On the same day, it became known about the intention of Denmark to transfer 19 such fighters to the country. The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that Kyiv would receive American aircraft in at least six months. He noted that the fighters themselves are only a platform, it is worth considering the transfer of missiles, shells and bombs that the F-16 will carry.

What other scandals are associated with Lars von Trier?

This is not the first time the Danish filmmaker has spoken out on a political subject. In 2002, Lars von Trier was one of those who appealed to the Danish authorities with a request not to extradite the former head of the Chechen separatist government, Akhmed Zakayev, to Russia.

In the spring of 2011, the cinematographer, presenting his film Melancholia at Cannes, declared that he was a Nazi and could understand the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler. He later called this statement a joke and apologized, but the organizers of the festival declared the director persona non grata.

Von Trier also became involved in a sex scandal when Icelandic singer Björk accused him of harassment. “There was nothing like it. But we definitely were not on friendly terms, ”he emphasized then.