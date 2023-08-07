Lars Veldwijk seems to be on his way to the exit at Suwon City from Korea due to his own behavior. The Dutch striker was caught driving under the influence on Monday morning and the Korean club plans to take measures. If the club follows the example of similar cases, the Dutchman can almost certainly pack his bags.

Veldwijk is said to have been arrested in Seoul, the capital of Korea, around 04:00 on Monday morning. According to the local police, the amount of alcohol in his blood was too high, after which his driver’s license was revoked. As far as is known, he drove alone and Veldwijk’s action remained without serious consequences.

The Veldwijk club takes the incident very seriously. “We have notified the Football Association of Korea and intend to take action,” Suwon City said in a statement. “We bow our heads in apology for causing concern to the fans who have always supported and loved Suwon FC and Lars (Veldwijk, ed.). See also The Mitsubishi Colt returns in 2023, along with a new ASX

Contract pending

It is not known exactly what those measures entail. Last year, South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors terminated Takahiro Kunimoto’s contract for driving under the influence. There is a chance that the same fate awaits Veldwijk.

Veldwijk has played for Suwon City since 2020 and scored fourteen times this season, including last Saturday against rival Suwon Samsung Bluewings. In the Netherlands he played for Sparta, FC Groningen, PEC Zwolle and Excelsior, among others.