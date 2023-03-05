Actually, Lars and Kyon weren’t supposed to get married until June. But then it turned out that grandpa Bernd Hubers (89) was no longer getting better. In a hurry, grandson Lars set up a mini-wedding. The yes followed at the hospital bed. “Grandpa was my best friend. I wanted him to experience this.”
Dan Ricken
Latest update:
05-03-23, 19:55
