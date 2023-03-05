The mayoress of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, in a file image. MARBELLA TOWN HALL

The Swedish businessman Lars Gunnar Broberg, husband of the mayoress of Marbella and senator for the Popular Party, Ángeles Muñoz, died this Saturday afternoon at the age of 79 at the Costa del Sol Hospital, where he had been admitted for several days. The man, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, had a delicate state of health that has been deteriorating in recent months. He has two children in common with Muñoz, whom he married for the second time and with whom he lived in the town of Malaga.

Broberg’s name came to the fore in recent months after judge Manuel García-Castellón prosecuted him last fall along with his son Joakim Broberg —the fruit of a previous partner— for a case of drug trafficking and money laundering after a investigation carried out by the National Court. According to the car, the father helped his son to launder money from the sale of drugs. Already in January, an order from the Criminal Chamber described the international network, which allegedly had shell companies and carried out real estate operations on the Costa del Sol. Both were arrested in 2021.

Lars Gunnar Broberg’s prosecution was however suspended due to his poor health and inability to defend himself. The Prosecutor’s Office itself, in fact, temporarily renounced filing an accusation against him pending his evolution. The stepson of the mayoress is still prosecuted. The investigation by the National Court has unleashed constant controversies in the Marbella town hall and has become the weapon that the PSOE has used against Muñoz in recent weeks in a clearly pre-electoral environment. And although from the Popular Party the situation was uncomfortable, the mayoress was ratified as a candidate for the next municipal elections.

Shortly after it became known that Broberg was prosecuted in the case, Ángeles Muñoz updated his declaration of assets before the Senate, a document that reflected that he owned all of the various real estate when before he only had half, just as it happened with a house in Sweden. The Upper House, in fact, has opened an investigation to find out if the mayoress and senator has violated the Code of Conduct of the Cortes Generales for not declaring all her assets and a few days ago asked her to make “clarifications” that she deems appropriate to Know the legality of your estate.