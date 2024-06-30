andMidfielder Larry Vásquez confirmed this Saturday his departure from Millonarios, in which he was a key player in obtaining star 16, in the BetPlay 2023-I League. He did so through a heartfelt message that he posted on his social networks.

Vásquez, 31, played two and a half seasons at the Bogotá club, which he joined at the beginning of 2022 from Junior de Barranquilla. He played 101 league games, 14 international tournament games, 15 Copa BetPlay games and two Superliga games. He scored four goals.

He leaves the club with three titles won: in addition to the League, he won the BetPlay Cup in 2022 and the Super League in 2024. His new destination will be Atlético Bucaramanga, which already has a spot in the 2025 Libertadores thanks to the recent star it has just acquired.

Vásquez is also part of one of the two pairs of brothers who managed to win the League champion with Millonarios. Omar, the oldest, was crowned in the 2012-II tournament, in which the club broke a 24-year streak without a star. The other was made up of Juan and Jorge Ramírez Gallego.

This was the message that Larry Vásquez left to the Millonarios fans

Vásquez wrote a farewell message that he published on his Instagram account.

“The time has come to say goodbye. It’s difficult to have to leave a place where my family and I have been completely happy, but through life God teaches us that he is in control and we are under his protection. Thank you my dear @millosfcoficial for being part of his story, it is a childhood dream that came true, a reciprocal love that gave us many joys.” “To my teammates, coaching staff and club workers, total admiration and infinite thanks. Nothing would have been possible without your help. To the Great Blue Fans, thank you for your fervent love and unconditional support, always my respect. I am sure that we will meet again along the way. SML.”

