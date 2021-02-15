The British Prime Minister’s cat Larry, who serves as Chief Mouser at Downing Street, is celebrating a decade in office.

“After spending ten years at 10 Downing Street, I am often asked about my plans for the future,” reads a message posted on Twitter on behalf of the cat.

Larry “wrote” that he is not going to retire and intends to celebrate his twentieth anniversary as Britain’s chief mouse maker. In addition, he “turned” to the cat Palmerston, who previously served as the chief mouse-cutter of the country’s Foreign Ministry.

“We didn’t always get along, but I miss him and hope Palmerston is enjoying a retirement in the countryside,” the post said.

Larry the cat has been hunting mice for ten years at the residence of the head of government of the kingdom at 10 Downing Street. He managed to visit a mouse-catcher under three British prime ministers. The cat was repeatedly spotted in fights with his “colleague” cat Palmerston, who until the summer of 2020 served as chief mouse-catcher at the British Foreign Office.

Recall that in December last year, Larry’s cat caught a pigeon in front of journalists. Earlier, AiF.ru spoke about the attitude towards cats in the UK.